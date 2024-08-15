Machine Gun Kelly Reveals 'Tormented' Father Was On Trial For The Murder Of His Own Father -- At Just 9 Years Old

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about his troubled family. And it’s so much worse than expected!

On a new episode of Bunnie Xo‘s Dumb Blonde podcast, the rocker got deep about his family life, specifically that of his “tormented” dad. He revealed that back when his dad was just 9 years old, he was on trial for the murder of MGK’s grandfather. WHOA! Apparently this was after an accidental gunshot killed the elder Baker. Graphically, the 34-year-old explained it was the grandfather’s fault, according to his family legend:

“The story that was always told to me was that their dad dropped the gun, and his head essentially blew off.”

Whoa.

He went on to say that this all went down in front of his grandmother and father, who were actually accused of murder because they were witnesses to it:

“All happened in the room with my dad at 9 years old. So him and my grandmother were tried for the murder. They were both acquitted.”

The musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, said he harbored a lot of ill feelings toward his father growing up due to the tension he brought into their lives. For instance he’d often “freak out” over “loud noise”:

“And then, you sit there, and you think about a kid who was on trial at 9 years old for the murder of his father… I had a very interesting talk with him on his deathbed about that moment.”

But as he got older, he realized how traumatized his own dad must be from his horrific childhood:

“In my situation with my father, he was so tormented from some of the most insane s**t that I can imagine a kid can go through that he had to figure it out, but with almost every possible bad circumstance going against him, too.”

Sadly, his dad passed away in 2020, but MGK was able to connect with him before he died. He revealed to Jelly Roll‘s wife that since becoming a father himself, his perspective on everything has changed:

“It’s almost like the expectations are too high. Because we think that they know everything because we grew up looking up at them. But we’re all just lost and trying to figure it out.”

You can see a snippet of the podcast (below):

We can’t imagine how hard that must’ve been for MGK’s father. What do U think about this? Let us know in the comments (below).

