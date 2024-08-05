MGK Is Sober Again After Secret Rehab Stint -- And Wants To Thank Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is a sober man! Again!

The Emo Girl singer, who now just goes by MGK, opened up about his journey to sobriety on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast on Monday — and revealed for the first time he went to rehab last year! While chatting with Jelly Roll’s wife, the rock star dished:

“I’m completely sober from everything. I don’t drink anymore. I haven’t drank since last August.”

Wow! Good for him!

The father of one revealed his go-to used to be “weed and alcohol,” but that he also snorted Vyvanse — an ADHD medication — Percocet, and hydrocodone. But finally, he made the decision to go to rehab last summer:

“I didn’t tell anybody outside of the [people] closest to me. That was my first time I ever went to rehab. They just gave me so many ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it.”

We’re so happy for him! This isn’t an easy decision, nor is opening up about it!

The 34-year-old revealed he also met with mental health professionals and received an official diagnosis:

“I met with a lot of psychiatrists, some who gave up on me and many therapists who did the same. But I ended up falling into an awareness of what my condition is and have made peace with it. It’s a constant tightrope walk.”

However, he’s opting to keep said “condition” private for now:

“That one feels a little too brand new for me to confidently say.”

But one thing the Hotel Diablo artist COULD confidently say was that Megan Fox was a huge part of his healing journey! He gushed:

“Megan has for sure been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with [sobriety].”

Awww!

This isn’t the first time, either, as MGK revealed back in 2020 that she helped him get clean then, too.

He added:

“I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself. I’m also really hard on myself, very self-deprecating. So, I guess, I’m just happy that I’m able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am, because I kind of depended on my art to do that.”

Our support is behind him!

Listen to the full podcast episode (below):

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

