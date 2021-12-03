Madonna Hits Back At ‘Friend’ 50 Cent For Making Fun Of Her Lingerie Photos -- And He Responds!

Madonna and 50 Cent are going at it on social media!

The drama between the artists started after the 46-year-old rapper took to Instagram to mock a recently posted picture from her lingerie photoshoot, which featured the iconic singer’s butt on display as she rocked fishnet stockings and heels while underneath a bed. In case you missed the pics, Madonna re-posted the shots after IG took the originals down for violating nudity guidelines last week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

As we mentioned before, 50 must have seen the new versions as he went on to make fun of Madonna. Sharing the since-deleted image on his Instagram account, which can be seen HERE, he wrote:

“yo this is the funniest s**t LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO”

So rude and unnecessary.

Related: Madonna Is A ‘Control Freak’ With Her Kids, Says Daughter Lourdes Leon

Unsurprisingly, Madonna didn’t appreciate what 50 posted and ended up calling him out on it. On her Instagram Stories on Thursday, she shared an old picture of her and the Candy Shop hitmaker together and did NOT mince her words in a scathing response:

“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me! I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age! Too bad there are no sour grapes emogees.”

The momma of six then posted a video of her with a green alien filter on while sharing a message encouraging fans to love themselves even if others are trying to bring them down:

“Cheer up, things could be worse, you could be me for instance. Personally, I like the way I look, but there are those that find it hard to appreciate people and things that are different. And they try to shame me or humiliate me or make me feel less than because I am not like everyone else. But in fact, I cherish my uniqueness and I’ve grown stronger because to be unique is to be rare.”

Note to everyone: if you’re thinking about crossing Her Madgesty, probably just put that idea to bed now! This clap back is so good!

Shortly after, 50 actually issued a public apology on Twitter, saying:

“I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03. ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

Hmm…

TBH, this doesn’t exactly sound like the most remorseful of apologies. But at least he did say he was sorry. But what do YOU think about this situation and response, Perezcious readers? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN/Avalon]