Madonna Is A 'Control Freak' With Her Kids, Says Daughter Lourdes Leon

Well, it has its challenges, according to Lourdes Leon. Madonna’s daughter is steadily making a name for herself in the modeling world, but she’s kept her life surprisingly private for someone who grew up in the public eye. Apparently, that was a deliberate decision on her part to stay out of her mom’s spotlight — and away from her controlling parenting.

In a new conversation for Interview magazine, the newly-turned 25-year-old admitted that growing up, “the list of things I wasn’t allowed to do is never-ending.” Asked about her choice to pay her own college tuition, she explained:

“We don’t get any handouts in my family. Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.’ Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you. My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.”

Though she may have some complicated feelings towards Mommie Dearest, Timothée Chalamet’s ex is also very protective of her pop star parent. According to interviewer Debi Mazar, when strangers ask about her mom, Lourdes will turn the question back on them. The cover girl elaborated:

“It’s really funny to me. People are always really taken aback when I say that, because it’s like, ‘Bitch, don’t talk about my mom if you don’t want me to talk about your mom. You want to call my mom a whore? Okay, your mom is a whore.’ If you feel like you have the right to comment on my mother, then I’m going to do the same to you.”

She also noted a growing appreciation for the Grammy winner:

“My experience with my mom’s music has changed so much as I’ve gotten older, because I’m increasingly able to recognize how influential and amazing this woman is, and how empowering to other women and ahead of her time she has always been. I didn’t fully comprehend that until I realized the importance of empowerment and what it means to be a woman. She’s probably the hardest worker I’ve ever seen. I didn’t inherit that, unfortunately. I inherited her control issues, but not her work ethic!”

As for what advice the artist has given her daughter over the years, Madge is apparently “very insistent on making me think about what I want to be known for beyond my looks.” Her firstborn added:

“She said something to me recently that has really stuck with me. I’ve been so concerned with making a decent living, and wanting to live more luxuriously than I was when I first graduated and wasn’t earning a lot of money. She was like, ‘Remember, this s**t is not real. It’s not about the money or your face or how hot you look. It’s about what you’re bringing into the world and what you’re going to leave behind.’ That always shakes me awake when I get too caught up in everything.”

That’s some sage advice if we’ve ever heard it. And it sounds like Lourdes and her momma have a pretty good relationship, at least now that she’s out of the house and living independently. Good for her, for making her own way in the world.

