Madonna Claps Back At Ageist Haters For Calling Her 'Unrecognizable' At Grammys 

Madonna has some thoughts after she was trolled online for looking “unrecognizable” at the Grammys!

On Tuesday, the singer put all her haters on blast as she clapped back at the “ageism and misogyny” she has experienced in light of this drama. The 64-year-old began her lengthy Instagram post by reiterating the important reason she made an appearance at the award show, writing:

“It was an honor for me to Introduce. Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys — a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!”

Seriously, such a cool moment!

If you missed the Queen of Pop’s now-controversial screen time, take a look:

Unfortunately, the historic and momentous performance was overshadowed by Madonna simply showing up as herself — and she’s pissed off about it! She slammed her trolls while also blaming the camera equipment for distorting her facial features, continuing:

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!”

But even more than that, the Evita alum blamed the whole thing on “ageism and misogyny,” arguing:

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

She’s not wrong there! Whether or not she’s gotten work done on her face (she hasn’t admitted to it but there have been rumors), haters will always find a reason to tear her down for simply aging. Pretty s**tty!

While she is rightly disappointed by the reaction she received, it’s sadly nothing new, Madonna noted:

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyoncé ‘You won’t break my soul.’ I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life. Bow down bitches!”

Such a powerful message! We’re glad to see she’s not going to let this negativity bring her down! It sure looks like she didn’t let it stop her from having the time of her life at the star-studded event either! Alongside her social media rant, the Hung Up performer shared a montage video of her dancing with several A-listers, such as Sam Smith and Cardi B. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Awesome!

Sticking it to the haters by just living her best life, with no f**ks to give! Love to see it! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts on Madonna’s powerful statement (below)!

