Fans Had A LOT To Say About Madonna's Appearance At The Grammys -- And It Was Rude AF!

Jeez! Madonna made a quick appearance at the Grammys — and now she’s being blasted for her looks!

During Sunday night’s event, the Vogue songstress took the stage to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith before their performance of Unholy — but instead of acknowledging all the sweet things Madonna had to say, the internet blew up with backlash!

While attending the glitzy party, the 64-year-old wore a black blazer dress, maxi skirt, white collared shirt, and black tie with fishnet tights and purple platform heels. Her hair was pulled back in braid ponytails, giving viewers at home a perfect look at her face. Unfortunately, not everyone was loving what they saw — and several haters took to social media to drag her!

Here’s Madonna showing off her OOTD (below)!

Dozens of fans had some seriously harsh things to say about her appearance, writing on Twitter:

“Whaaaaaat happened to Madonna’s face?! #GRAMMYs” “This legit looks like a Madonna impersonator with pics of [the] real Madonna in the background. She really f**ked up her face” “Madonna looks good for her age… if her age is 2,700 year old vampire who eats babies and small animals alive” “Has Madonna been nominated for ‘Best New Face’ at this year’s Grammy Awards?” “What magic formula was used to create #Madonna’s new face ? I’m so confused #GRAMMYs”

Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ZsNJzfRNdK — Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) February 6, 2023

Damn! Brutal!!

Sadly, Madonna is probably used to this kind of criticism by now. In 2020, there were rumors she underwent some work on her face, though she’s neither confirmed nor denied the chatter. That said, plastic surgeon doctors told Page Six she likely had a facelift, nose job, and “pulled back” some skin, among other injections. Her appearance is just one of many things fans have chosen to attack her for these days.

It’s also ironic to see the internet light up with criticism right after Madonna gave a shout out to all the “problematic, provocative” performers during the show! While introducing Kim and Sam, she shared:

“Here’s what I’ve learned after four decades in music. If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you’re definitely onto something.”

She went on to thank her fellow “rebels” for “forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it.” Kinda like how she’s been slammed as “problematic” for just being herself! If only her haters were actually listening to her and not judging her!

Thankfully, there were a few people sticking up for Her Madgesty amid all the trolling. One person smartly pointed out:

“To everyone dragging Madonna for being unrecognizable: sit the hell down. If she had shown up with no botox, filler or work, looking her real age, y’all would have dragged her for that, too. Let her do her thing and continue to be the queen of the revamp and check your misogyny.”

So true! She can’t win. People just need to stop being so mean and let Madonna live her life how she pleases! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

