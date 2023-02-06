Single & Retired Tom Brady Is Already Posting Thirst Traps!

You seeing this, Gisele Bündchen?!

Tom Brady is just days into his (second) retirement and already shocking the internet with a nearly nude thirst trap!!

The former footballer kicked the week off on Monday by fulfilling a promise he once made to his brand Brady, in which he said he’d pose as one of the company’s underwear models if one of his tweets got 40k likes. When the clothing co. reminded him of the deal, he quickly settled the bet by snapping a sexy pic of himself sitting on the edge of his bed in nothing but a pair of brown boxers. He smiled into the camera while his other hand covered his junk — but, still, he left very little to the imagination.

Related: Kylie Jenner Stuns In Barely-There Bikini In New Instagram Pics!

He tagged his buddies Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski in the Instagram Story post, asking if he was doing the whole modeling thing “right” since they’ve both posed in their underwear for brands before. And let’s just say he definitely nailed it! First, take a look at the inspo:

40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos. Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks @bradybrand ???? ???? https://t.co/ANFE3Ez7Cd — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 9, 2022

Now here’s the HAWT thirst trap!!

Damn!!!

He may be off the field for good, but he’s clearly not going to let his body slip! You can really see the effects his divorce had on his physique, too, considering he reportedly lost fifteen pounds while dealing with the heartbreaking split last year!

Could NSFW modeling be in Tom’s future?! Or is he just trying to catch a certain someone’s attention?! Either way, we’re here for it! Let us know what U think (below)!

[Image via Tom Brady/Instagram & Nicky Nelson/WENN]