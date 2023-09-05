Madonna Is ‘Feeling Strong’ & ‘Back In Work Mode’ For ‘Most Ambitious Tour Ever’

Madonna is back in action!

Months after suffering a terrifying bacterial infection that landed her in the ICU, the queen of pop is “feeling strong” again — and wants to return to the stage!

On Monday, a source told People the Hung Up songstress is back to rehearsals and is working on perfecting her performance before returning to her Celebration Tour, which the insider referred to as her “most ambitious show ever.” They explained:

“She returned to rehearsals last Monday. She’s so happy to be back onstage and is feeling strong. She’s working closely with her longtime collaborators, Jamie King and Stuart Price, to put the final touches on the show.”

Yay! We’re so happy to hear she’s doing better.

Last month, an insider told The Sun the 65-year-old was “chomping at the bit to get back to rehearsals” — right before she celebrated her birthday in Lisbon with her six children. She shared alongside an Instagram post of her celebrating at the time:

“It’s great to be Alive………… .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday! Im So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible!”

The source went on to tell People:

“She enjoyed her birthday in Lisbon with all her kids and close friends. Now she’s back in work mode and focused on the tour. This is where she thrives. She loves being back in a creative environment.”

Let the queen do her thing!

