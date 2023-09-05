Kim & Khloé Kardashian Bring Niece Penelope To Beyoncé’s Concert Amid Kourtney's Hospital Stay

Kim and Khloé Kardashian are on aunt duty!

On Monday, the reality queens took little Penelope Disick to Beyoncé’s star studded LA concert — days after the 11-year-old’s mom was hospitalized for a mystery condition.

It looks like the proud aunties were trying their best to get Penelope’s mind off Kourtney’s anxiety-inducing condition, which People reported on Monday she’s “back home” from and is apparently “feeling better.” But that didn’t stop the celebrity sisters from going all out for their niece! So sweet!

In snaps posted to Khloé’s Instagram Story, the 39-year-old posed alongside Penelope in matching silver outfits in a lavish limo. Also in the mix was everybody’s favorite momager Kris Jenner!

See (below):

Kim also took to the photo sharing app to show off a few pics, including one with her own daughter, North, 10, who sported long braids.

See that snap (below):

What good aunties!

But that wasn’t all the star power at the packed event…

Also in attendance for the highly talked about Monday night birthday show were the likes of Justin and Hailey Bieber, Adele, Zendaya, Keke Palmer, Meghan Markle, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, and more. Plus, Diana Ross, who personally got up on stage to serenade Queen Bey for her 42nd birthday!!!

Watch that amazing moment (below):

Diana Ross and 60,000 of the Hive sing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé! #BEYDAYLA#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/QIOOzgsyY7 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 5, 2023

And how could we forget fellow KarJenner sister Kylie Jenner, who made her romance with Timothée Chalamet official in THOSE PDA-packed pics!!!

Quite a night! What a show!

