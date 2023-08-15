Madonna ALREADY Back To Rehearsing For Tour After Scary Hospitalization!

It’s a Celebration, we just hope she’s being safe!

After her scary hospitalization in late June, Madonna is finally getting back to what she loves. According to sources for The Sun on Monday, the queen of pop is rehearsing for her upcoming Celebration Tour:

“She is very much still in recovery but Madonna has been chomping at the bit to get back to rehearsals.”

In fact, she’s so ready to get back to touring, she’s reportedly rented out a second London venue for rehearsals due to a scheduling conflict with Blink-182‘s upcoming shows:

“Not only has she hired the Coliseum in New York but she’s also hired out a second venue in London for the final week of dress rehearsals. Normally she would like to have the final week in the same venue she kicks off in. But due to Blink-182’s comeback gigs at the O2, her team won’t be able to get access until the day before.”

That means the Like A Virgin songstress will only have about 48 hours to get everything perfect before hitting the stage on October 14 — so she’s starting those rehearsals and prep for the tour early!

A source for ET also added:

“Madonna has been in good spirits and feeling much better. She has been celebrating her birthday in Portugal with loved ones and having a fun time. She is excited to get back to work and has been trying to give it her all during rehearsals. She is working hard to build her strength and get back to her absolute best self.”

This news comes a little over a month after she was hospitalized for a bacterial infection after being found unresponsive, and even reportedly had to get a life-saving NARCAN injection. We almost lost her, but we’re so thankful we didn’t! Such a scary situation.

A month after her health scare, the Material Girl singer took to Instagram to express her thankfulness, too. Sharing some pics of herself and two of her kids — 26-year-old Lourdes and 17-year-old David — the 64-year-old wrote in the caption at the time:

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends.”

She called herself lucky “to be alive” after her terrifying stay in the ICU:

“If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own. I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. Thank you @guyoseary for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!”

It’s AH-Mazing to hear she’s back doing what she loves, and we hope she continues on to make a full recovery. It’s important she puts her health first and doesn’t push herself too hard! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via TheEllenShow/YouTube/Madonna/Instagram]