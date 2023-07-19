Madonna Shares First Photo Since Hospitalization!

Madonna is back to posting content on the ‘gram!

As you know, she was rushed to the hospital on June 24 after being found unresponsive in her home in New York. Manager Guy Oseary revealed to fans she contracted a severe bacterial infection that landed her in the ICU for several days and thus needed to postpone her world tour. While Madonna was hospitalized, there was a lot of speculation about the situation — including whether she needed to be revived with Narcan. The questions about her medical emergency only continued to increase as she remained off social media for several weeks before releasing a statement. But now, she’s back!

For the first time since her scary hospitalization last month, the 64-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with fans. And she appeared to be in such great spirits! In the snapshot, Madonna can be seen with a smile on her face while hugging a large bouquet of pink roses. The Queen of Pop also wrote in the caption an expression of gratitude to everyone for their support amid her health scare:

“A single rose can be my garden A single friend my world. Thank You.”

You can ch-ch-check out the picture (below):

Awww!

She looks radiant! We’re glad to see that Madonna is seemingly feeling better after her health crisis! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via WENN]