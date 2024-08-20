Got A Tip?

Madonna Shares Super Rare Photo With ALL SIX Kids! LOOK!

The whole fam together!

Madonna just shared an incredibly rare photo of ALL six of her kiddos together! It was the last photo in a long carousel of pics showing off her lavish 66th birthday celebrations in Italy on Instagram on Monday (her b-day was on Friday). She was also seen throwing a party for her son Rocco Ritchie‘s 24th birthday days earlier. Fun!

In the family portrait, the singer stood in the center of the pack wearing a white dress while being surrounded by children Lourdes Leon, 27, Rocco Ritchie, 24, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 18, and twins Stella and Estere, 11. It’s the first time they’ve all been in a pic on her feed in years, since Thanksgiving 2022. And the fact it comes after her health scare last summer makes it all the more meaningful. She captioned the carousel “La Dolce Vita” AKA “the good life.” Aw!

Check it out (below):

Love seeing them all together! Looks like a fun time!

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube]

