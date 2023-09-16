Man Arrested For Slapping Reporter’s Ass On Live TV!

A Madrid man has been arrested after “sexually assaulting” a news reporter on live TV.

Starting Tuesday, shocking footage spread like a wildfire online after Isa Balado, a reporter with Spanish broadcaster Cuatro, was touched inappropriately by a stranger in the middle of her broadcast that day. In the video, you can see the man, in white shorts, a dark top, and black sunglasses, approach Isa from behind before slapping her rear and asking what network she’s with.

WTF?!

She quickly pushes him off and continues on with her report, before correspondent Nacho Abad asks her from back in the studio if he really saw what he THINKS he just saw. Isa says yes, then — emboldened — confronts the assaulter! See (below):

???????????? AGRESIÓN SEXUAL EN DIRECTO a nuestra reportera @IsaBalado: "¿De verdad me tienes que tocar el culo?"

Y tremenda reacción de @Nacho_Abad: "¡Pásame a este tío tonto!" pic.twitter.com/JOcbTLSFwI — En boca de todos (@EnBocaDe_Todos) September 12, 2023

He denies doing anything — even though it’s LITERALLY on camera?? Wow.

Later, during the same broadcast, the man approaches her AGAIN, this time with the hands off gesture, asking Isa to “tell the truth.” What? That he just sexually harassed her on cam??

El agresor ha seguido haciendo 'de las suyas' tras el incidente con nuestra reportera.

"No me apetece nada darle protagonismo", dice @IsaBalado mientras el joven se ríe y le pide que "diga la verdad". pic.twitter.com/lTGiqpxAol — En boca de todos (@EnBocaDe_Todos) September 12, 2023

Thankfully, the network called Spain’s National Police, who located and arrested the strange man the same day. They shared the footage of him in cuffs on X (Twitter), writing:

“Arrested for sexually assaulting a reporter while she was doing a live television show #Madrid”

See (below):

????Detenido por agredir sexualmente a una reportera mientras estaba realizando un directo de televisión #Madrid pic.twitter.com/vKkBjNXJve — Policía Nacional (@policia) September 12, 2023

HA! That’s what he gets! Cuatro later explained in a statement that they “fully support” Isa after the “intolerable situation.” We’re so glad to see everyone do the right thing for once! THIS is how that kind of behavior should always be treated!

