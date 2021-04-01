Boy Meets World's Maitland Ward Became A Porn Star -- Now She's Starring In A Sitcom About It!

Maitland Ward‘s career has come full circle!

’90s kids know the vivacious redhead as Rachel McGuire from the post-high school years of Boy Meets World but in recent years she’s made a name for herself in an adjacent industry: porn.

Yes, after getting sexier and sexier with her Comic-Con cosplay, she decided to make the leap to nude photography, which eventually led to full-on porn scenes. (You can read the long version of that story, straight from Maitland herself HERE!)

Innerestingly, as an adult entertainer, the TGIF alum found even more success than ever before, breaking records with the sales of her sex toys and racking up six XBIZ awards and five AVN awards in her first two years, including Best Supporting Actress, Best Actress, Best Three-Way Scene, and Crossover Star of the Year.

Now, however, she’s taking another turn… and putting her clothes back on to once again star in a sitcom!

However, this will hardly be Disney+ fare, as it’s a show all about something she now has a lot of experience in — working in the adult entertainment industry!

The Big Time is a mainstream comedy series in which Maitland will star and produce, all about “a world-famous adult superstar trying to save a waning film studio on the brink of collapse,” per a rep. The porn star “hires a nerdy aspiring writer and mama’s boy to breathe new life into her steamy scenes” — and naturally hilarity ensues.

Brett Azar from NBC‘s Young Rock is set to co-star.

Maitland told XBIZ about the project:

“When I read the script, I fell in love and immediately knew I’d want to be a part of it in a significant and impactful way. It’s exciting for me to be able to marry my creative talents as an actress and my experience in the adult world to create such an original, fun character and a powerful female-driven, sex-positive project — and to be involved as a producer takes all of this to a new level.”

Butt for fans of Maitland’s less joke-driven, more scantily clad work, don’t worry! In February the 44-year-old star signed a two-year extension on her contract with Vixen Media Group. For a more NSFW look at that, you can follow Maitland on Twitter HERE!

So it sounds like she’ll have one foot in each world. It’ll be exciting to see if she can pull it off! Well, we’re definitely rooting for her! Do it, gurl! Make that bank your way!

