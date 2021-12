Malia Civetz should drop the last name and just go by Malia because she is fabulous!

The gays and our gals will love her!

She’s a diva with a big voice!!!

Broke Boy is giving us Lizzo vibes! Super fun, soulful pop!

It also sounds like it could be a Macklemore song. He should hop on a remix of this! Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Malia!