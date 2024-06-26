Man Sneezes Out 'Loops' Of His INTESTINES At Breakfast After Surgery!

You definitely aren’t going to want to read this story while eating…

Earlier this month, according to a terror-inducing report in the American Journal of Medical Case Reports, a man in Florida SNEEZED OUT HIS INTESTINES! The patient became a medical anomaly when he experienced something called dehiscence — or a rupture in a previously-healed wound. The 63-year-old patient had recently had a cystectomy, which is a bladder surgery, and was feeling pretty good after his scars had healed. According to the report, his incisions had closed and he was able to get his surgical staples removed, and he “went to breakfast to celebrate”.

That good news would quickly turn into a horror story, though. All because of a sneeze…

At the restaurant where he and his wife were having breakfast, the man suddenly sneezed “forcibly” and had a coughing fit. After this, he suddenly felt a “wet” sensation and “pain in his lower abdomen”. The report said this is when an incident happened that sounds more like something out of a movie:

“Looking down, he observed several loops of pink bowel protruding from his recent surgical site.”

WTF!

After this, his wife called paramedics after he decided it would probably be a good idea not to drive with his organs hanging out. Upon the arrival of the ambulance, first responders realized about three inches of his surgical incision had ruptured, causing “large amounts of bowel” to protrude from it. Horrifyingly, an EMT considered MANUALLY pushing his intestines BACK INSIDE his body — but ultimately decided against it. Thank goodness!

During the ride to the hospital, paramedics kept his exposed organs moist with a pad soaked in saline fluid and wrapped it in gauze. By some miracle, when he was admitted to the hospital, his vital signs were completely normal. He had absolutely “no evidence of injury” on his bowels and surgeons simply resealed the wound with sutures.

Six days later, after “a reassuring abdominal examination”, the man was allowed to go home, good as new. We can hardly believe it after reading that description of the “loops” of his intestines being out!

Dehiscence with “evisceration through the abdominal surgical site after cystectomy” is extremely rare. In fact, there are only seven known cases to date. The fact that this man survived with no injury is absolutely crazy! We’re glad to hear he made a full recovery.

