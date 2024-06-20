Kourtney Kardashian Finally Reveals Why Rocky Needed 'Terrifying' Fetal Surgery -- And The Incredible Way The Problem Solved Itself!

Kourtney Kardashian is finally opening up about why her son needed fetal surgery!

As Perezcious readers know, before giving birth to Rocky Thirteen last year, the reality star had to go in for a scary fetal operation that ultimately saved her child’s life. But she went a long time without ever sharing any specific details about the procedure — until now!

In Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the model and her husband Travis Barker recorded home videos while waiting to give birth last fall. This was the perfect time for the Lemme founder to open up about the previous medical crisis! She said in a confessional:

“A couple months ago, we had a terrifying scare where I had to have emergency fetal surgery.”

Any kind of health scare while pregnant would be nerve-racking, but this specific situation sounds like a nightmare!

The mother of four then recorded herself after the successful surgery, explaining:

“Baby Rocky had to have fetal surgery for fluid in his lung.”

Yikes!

The 45-year-old continued:

“And it’s super rare, that this [is] the condition that he had but it’s also super rare and lucky that we caught it. And thank you, God, for this successful surgery. I’m honestly just so grateful, I have no words.”

Kourtney previously shared that a “high-risk doctor” came to her home for a scan so she could see the baby. There, they discovered something that sparked concern and she was urged to “see a couple specialists.” She was quickly whisked into surgery, but thank goodness they caught it! This sounds so serious!

Naturally, after an incident like this, the KUWTK alum was super nervous the fluid might come back — and it did. But using the power of her mindset, she was able to get through the rest of the pregnancy with ease, she reflected in a confessional:

“I was definitely filled with fear after the surgery and the fluid in his lungs. Actually it did start coming back and then I watched this documentary called Heal that was all about the power of positive thinking and how our thinking can really affect our health. And then I started talking to the baby every day, saying my prayers, and after I had that mindset shift, the fluid was completely gone and we had not one single problem after.”

Whoa!!

We’re so glad the fluid went away! And amazed that it happened after she shifted her mindset! WILD! But also a good lesson for the rest of us, ya know?!

Kourt now has a small scar to remember the frightening moment by — and, most importantly, a healthy baby boy! Phew!

