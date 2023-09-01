Man Steals Package RIGHT OUT OF FedEx Driver’s Hand -- WATCH!

One guy took stealing packages off porches to a whole new level!

According to Good Morning America, Jessica Saenz was waiting for a new iPad to arrive at her home last Thursday. However, she never received her package. Why? Because a man stole it from the hands of the FedEx driver while she was making the delivery! But luckily for Jessica, she caught the whole incident on camera.

Video from her Ring camera showed the thief walking closely behind the delivery woman as she headed toward Jessica’s front door. As the mail carrier started to go up the steps, he quickly snatched the package from her hands and ran away from the home. Damn. You can see the shocking moment (below):

Wow. The audacity of this guy to follow this woman and steal the package from her grasp! She must have been so scared at the time. Speaking with GMA, Jessica said she then heard someone knocking on her door and realized it was coming from the FedEx driver:

“She couldn’t even speak and she was just like shaking. She was like, can you open the door, please? I’m like what’s going on. She’s like someone stole your package. I’m like, what?”

Jessica added:

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, like this guy right in front of my door, just grabbing the package, just running away.”

Following the incident, she filed a police report. FedEx also addressed the matter in a statement to GMA, saying:

“The safe and secure delivery of our customers’ shipments is a top priority. We are working with local authorities as they investigate this incident.”

What a crazy situation, Perezcious readers! Drop your reactions in the comments below!

[Image via Inside Edition/YouTube]