16-Year-Old Killed At McDonald's In Fight Over... Sweet & Sour Sauce??

Multiple families are devastated after a young girl was senselessly killed over McDonald‘s dip.

Early on Sunday morning, five teen girls went to a local franchise of the famous fast food joint in Washington, DC to get some grub. Sadly, they ultimately found far more than they bargained for. According to prosecutors, 16-year-old Naima Liggon picked up her food and returned to her car at around 2:00 a.m. local time. And that’s where things got ugly.

Apparently, some sort of altercation broke out among the young girls, which ended with Liggon being stabbed twice in her abdomen and chest. She was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, but it was too late — she was sadly pronounced dead. The same day, another teen, who according to authorities had a knife in her possession, was arrested on a second degree murder charge.

The Washington Post reported that during a Monday court hearing, Detective Brendan Jasper explained the altercation began after “an argument over sweet-and-sour sauce.”

Over SAUCE??!

He claimed that it was Liggon who first began striking the armed girl, who can allegedly be seen not fighting back at first on security footage. But when the late teen went to get in the car shortly after, the other unnamed teen allegedly “lunged” at her with the blade.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty, and her team is arguing that the move was in self defense. However, prosecutor Priscilla Guerrero feels the fight had already ended, noting:

“She was the only person who brought a knife to a fist fight.”

Ultimately, the judge pointed out the senselessness of the ordeal:

“At the end of the day, someone is dead over a dispute over sauce.”

As of now, the suspect is being held until the next hearing on Friday.

The situation was rightly difficult to accept for Liggon’s mother Joy, who told Fox 5 on Monday:

“Naima was a beautiful, smart, funny, and unique young lady who loved life. She was loved and admired by so many people.”

She added:

“The impact of this senseless loss has affected our family, our friends, and our community. Naima will never see her prom or her graduation. We will not get to see her graduate from college or get married or have kids.”

However, she told WTOP that while she wants to see “justice” served, she doesn’t want to see “multiple families ruined.”

So incredibly sad. Our hearts are with that poor mother right now, and everyone involved.

Rest in peace, Naima.

