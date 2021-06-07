Listen To This: Quiet And Good!

We’ve been listening to this a lot since Eurovision!
Måneskin‘s Zitti E Buoni is not the kind of selection we would have predicted to win the contest. It’s a rock song!
And rock is officially back! So is alternative! Nowhere is this more apparent than the sound Olivia Rodrigo has crafted and made quite successful!
Zitti E Buoni is not gimmicky. It’s an old-fashioned glam anthem!
Love it!
