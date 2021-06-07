Listen To This: Quiet And Good!

We’ve been listening to this a lot since Eurovision!

Måneskin‘s Zitti E Buoni is not the kind of selection we would have predicted to win the contest. It’s a rock song!

And rock is officially back! So is alternative! Nowhere is this more apparent than the sound Olivia Rodrigo has crafted and made quite successful!

Zitti E Buoni is not gimmicky. It’s an old-fashioned glam anthem!

Love it!

Check it out above!

