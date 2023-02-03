Maralee Nichols Reveals Her & Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo Reached A Big Milestone!

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ baby boy reached a major milestone!

On Thursday, the 31-year-old fitness influencer shared on Instagram Stories that her 13-month-old son Theo Thompson is “walking everywhere now.” Maralee showed proof of the big development with an adorable video of him moving around in a play area while dressed in a gray hoodie and jeans. Ch-ch-check out a snapshot of the clip (below):

It’s unknown if Tristan also has experienced watching Theo take these big steps yet. As you know, things between the parents have been very messy since the beginning. Beyond the fact that the baby news came out when Tristan was with Khloé Kardashian and also expecting their son via surrogate, the pair were previously involved in a long and nasty court battle over the toddler’s paternity. They reached a settlement in December, which resulted in the 31-year-old athlete paying $9,500 a month in child support and covering her legal fees. While Maralee has sole custody of Theo, TMZ reported that the two were supposed to figure out a visitation plan for Tristan in the future. However, it’s unknown whether or not that has happened yet.

A source for Us Weekly previously shared in June 2022 that he is “very absent” from the kiddos’ life. In fact, the outlet revealed he hadn’t even met Theo and refused to get to know him at the time:

“Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meeting. He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

Wow. So much for looking “forward to amicably raising our son…” However, Maralee doesn’t seem to be focusing on the negatives. Instead, the model told Us in February 2022 that her top priority is taking care of her little guy at the end of the day, saying:

“I love caring for my son daily and tending to his needs. It is so rewarding. I never knew I could love someone so much. He brings such joy into my life and is my greatest blessing. I will do everything in my power to make sure he is provided for. I will be the best mommy I can be. I love playing with him and making him laugh. He has the cutest smile and is always so happy. I also love reading to him and rocking him to sleep. He is so cuddly.”

Maralee must be so proud of Theo right now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

