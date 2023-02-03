Cryptic Khloé Kardashian Seemingly Responds To Tristan Thompson Reconciliation Rumors!

Is Khloé Kardashian trying to send a message to everyone about those Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumors?

There’s been speculation the former couple has rekindled their relationship yet again — even after all those times he cheated on her. It began when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the 38-year-old reality star and her loved ones started liking his recent social media posts. Fueling the romance rumors, Tristan and Khloé also seemingly have grown closer after she rushed to be with him following the sudden death of his mom, Andrea Thompson. Since then, reports have revealed that Tristan purchased a $12.5 million mansion just two miles from Khloé and Kris Jenner’s house in Hidden Hills.

Of course, the 31-year-old basketball player could be moving closer to her to be near their 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and son. But when Khloé, Kris, Tristan, and Kim Kardashian returned to El Lay after his mother’s funeral, he was spotted hanging out with the family and attending the SKIMS creator’s son Saint West’s basketball game. Oof.

Related: Lamar Odom Says Marriage To Ex Khloé Gave Him ‘Relevance In So Many Ways’

Fans all seem to agree she deserves someone better than Tristan at this point, especially after the cheating and paternity scandal with his baby’s momma Maralee Nichols!

Is something really going on? Well, the two have remained tight-lipped on rumors, just like in previous reconciliations… until now. Obviously, she didn’t make a direct statement on it but instead seemed to hint at what’s going on in typical Khloé fashion — via cryptic quotes.

This week, the Good American founder took to Instagram Stories to share a series of mysterious posts that seemingly addressed the reconciliation rumors. She first shared a message on Thursday that read:

“Work on yourself & vibe alone for a while.. every season don’t need company.”

THAT makes it sound like she’s appreciating being single? Or maybe deciding the time off was the right amount…?

Khloé then shared another quote from author Dane Thomas about finding love and peace after experiencing a tough time. It said:

“The most beautiful soul you will ever find is one who has experienced loss but chooses to love, one who has experienced tragedy but continues to have faith, and one who has experienced failure but continues to pursue their dreams.”

“One who has experienced loss”? Like a guy who just lost his mom? Hmm…

And there’s more! She dropped a third post on Friday that read:

“A woman that found peace instead of revenge can never be bothered.”

“Instead of revenge.” As in… forgiveness? Hmm. You can ch-ch-check out the quotes (below):

Hmm…

Khloé is definitely trying to say something here about Tristan. Perhaps this was her subtle way of shutting down the rumors??? We mean, the first quote gives us the vibe that The Kardashians star is trying to tell everyone that she is still single! But the others may hint at more…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Tristan and Khloé got back together, or are you hoping she has bolted the door on that chapter of her life once and for all? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube, Keeping Up With the Kardashians/YouTube]