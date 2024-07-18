Maren Morris Has The Most Epic Reaction To Onstage Wardrobe Malfunction Where Her Kitty Flashed The Crowd Multiple Times!

Maren Morris was the talk of the music world earlier this month after she showed it all off during a concert in Camden, New Jersey!

The crooner stepped on stage at Willie Nelson‘s 4th Of July Picnic concert in the city while wearing a long denim skirt with a huge slit up the side. And the slit showed off everything!! Literally everything! That’s because The Middle singer totally forgot to wear underwear beneath it! And her kitty was out, y’all! Like, ALL THE WAY OUT!! Oops!

ICYMI when the concert happened a couple weeks ago, you can re-watch the actual and extremely NSFW video of her full-on commando concert peep show HERE. Wow!!!

This week, Maren finally addressed the hilarity! She took to TikTok to comment on the viral vid that has been circling of that performance. The My Church singer posted a clip of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s WAP and coyly tried to play it off by writing this in the caption:

“I think I’ll frame the skirt”

LOLz!

Then, in the comments, after a fan asked if she were embarrassed by the de facto peep show, the crooner explained that nothing fazes her:

“Like, I’ve given birth. Nothing embarrasses me anymore”

Ha! Not a bad way to look at it! BTW, back in May, Maren made the skirt a focal point of an Instagram post, calling it her “church skirt” as part of a carousel of pics:

From church to coochie! Who knew at the time that it would become so infamous?! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em (below)!

