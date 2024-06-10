Maren Morris Comes Out As Bisexual Following Her Divorce In New Reveal Celebrating Pride Month!

Maren Morris is out and proud as can be!

Late on Sunday morning, the country music recording artist took to Instagram to reveal and celebrate an incredible milestone in her life: she’s bisexual!

In the post, the My Church songstress, who recently finalized her divorce from now-ex-husband Ryan Hurd, shared a ton of pictures from the Phoenix, Arizona show of her RSVP Redux Tour. But the pictures weren’t the story here… the message that she laid out in the caption was! In it, the 34-year-old crooner revealed that she is now living life openly as a bisexual woman! Love this for her!!!

Related: Maren Hits Back At Mom-Shamers After Taking Her Son To ‘Family-Friendly’ Drag Show!

Maren wasted no time in revealing the news. Doing it to celebrate Pride Month, which obvi takes place every June, she let it be known in just a few simple words:

“Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+ … Happy pride”

Amazing!

Of course, Maren has seen a lot of emotional upheaval in recent months. She first filed for divorce from Hurd back in October of last year, officially citing “irreconcilable differences” in their split. The couple had been married for five years prior to that, after having originally met in 2014 during a songwriting session for country music legend Tim McGraw. They still share custody of and co-parent their 4-year-old son Hayes, BTW.

More recently, Morris released a two-track EP called The Bridge. And back in December, while speaking to ET about both that EP and her plans for her next album, Maren got a little cryptic. She noted that she has been wading through “a lot of personal stuff” in her life and trying to write music to it:

“Just a lot of personal stuff right now I’m wading through, processing, writing through. I’m giving myself the time to do that and not having to rush a very huge personal thing through an album being delivered. It’s gonna take a little bit longer than I hoped but I have to trust the process.”

From that statement in December, to this (literal) coming out party in June! She’s clearly been through a lot with the end of her marriage, and having to navigate raising a son through it all. But she’s also clearly resilient AF, and we’re here to celebrate that! Sending all the love and light in the world!! What about U, Perezcious readers?! Share your messages of support and love down in the comments (below)!

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]