Margot Robbie Improvised A Kiss With Brad Pitt In Babylon: ‘Sue Me’

Margot Robbie knows how to make things happen.

The 32-year-old actress gets to live the dream of oh so many of us and kiss Brad Pitt in their upcoming film Babylon. However, she revealed during a Monday interview with E! News that the smooch was unscripted — and she’s the one responsible for slipping it into the movie! She explained:

“That wasn’t in the script. But I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it.’”

The Aussie native admitted to not-so-subtly pitching the idea to director Damien Chazelle, pointing out it would be in character for her character of Nellie, a wild actress on the rise in Hollywood during the roaring ’20s. She explained:

“I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack. And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could — wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’ And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.’”

LOLz! Gotta admire her gusto! And Damien was complicit! Ha!

However, the fantasy-turned-reality apparently ended up working really well, as The Suicide Squad actress noted Chazelle felt the addition was exactly what the scene needed! She explained:

“He was like, ‘No, do it again. That really works.’ I was like, ‘Oh, great.’”

Ha! What a wingman! If this isn’t your reminder to speak up for yourself, we don’t know what is! Margot didn’t stop there, as she also confessed to another onscreen kiss:

“I actually kissed Katherine [Waterston] as well. But I don’t know if that made the cut.”

Man, Margot just out here collecting lips! Though it’s unclear if that was also an ad-libbed moment. LOLz! See the trailer for the star-studded — and apparently lip-locked — upcoming film (below)!

Well, one thing we’ve certainly gathered from all this: Margot does indeed kiss and tell! Oh, and if you’re in a film with her, maybe keep it minty fresh at all times just in case! Ha!

What do you think of her funny recollections, Perezcious readers? We don’t blame her for jumping on her opportunity to kiss Brad! Do YOU?? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!

