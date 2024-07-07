Margot Robbie Is Pregnant!!!

Congratulations are in order for Margot Robbie and her hubby!

The 34-year-old actress is pregnant! Multiple sources confirmed the exciting news to People on Saturday that Margot and her husband, Tom Ackerley, are expecting their first child together. Not other details have been revealed at this time. The couple also has not addressed the news.

For those who don’t know their love story, here is a quick rundown. The couple first met back in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française. Tom was an assistant director, while Margot starred as Celine in the film. They got married in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia. Flash forward to 2024, Margot and Tom are not having a baby! So exciting!

We couldn’t be happier for Margot and Tom! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]