Justin & Hailey Bieber’s ‘Bond Is Stronger Than Ever’ Amid Her Pregnancy! Aww!

We have an adorable update about Hailey and Justin Bieber as they gear up to welcome their first baby together!

Unsurprisingly, the couple are super excited about this next chapter in their lives. A source shared with Us Weekly on Friday that the 27-year-old model “is ecstatic and soaking up every moment of her pregnancy.” She even has been working hard to get ready for their little one, with the nursery being “nearly finished.” What can we expect for the baby’s room? The insider revealed:

“It’s a lot of neutral colors and it’s a classic design with a modern touch.”

Aww! When it comes to Justin and Hailey’s relationship ahead of baby Bieber’s arrival, they apparently have grown even closer! The same insider said:

“Justin has been so affectionate and loving toward Hailey and can’t wait for the next phase in their lives. Their bond is stronger than ever.”

We love to hear it, especially after all those marriage trouble rumors circulating earlier this year! Another source told the outlet that Hailey and Justin know the sex of their child, but they aren’t revealing it yet! That hasn’t stopped fans from believing she dropped hints about the sex, though! (FYI, they think baby Bieber is a girl!) The second source continued:

“Overall, Hailey has been feeling great. She hasn’t stopped working and is finishing up her latest launch before she takes time off from traveling. They’ve come a long way and are in a really great place right now.”

Amazing!!!

It sounds like things are going really well for the Biebers! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Justin Bieber/Hailey Bieber/Instagram]