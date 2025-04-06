Mariah Carey Crashes Son’s Twitch Livestream -- And He Gets SO Embarrassed! Watch!

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and kids getting embarrassed of their parents — even if they’re iconic pop stars!

Mariah Carey’s tweens are no less mortified by her than anyone else’s kids out there, and her son just proved it! Ha! On Thursday, the Hero singer’s 13-year-old son Moroccan, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, went viral after he unexpectedly featured her as a surprise guest on his Twitch livestream. In a clip circulating around social media, Moroccan’s twin Monroe enters the camera frame behind him as another streamer excitedly shouts, “There she is!” seemingly believing she was Mimi. But the teen shuts it down, telling his viewers:

“What are y’all talking about? That’s my sister.”

But then Mariah really DOES come into frame — and Moroccan gets SO embarrassed! Mariah and Monroe cramp his style by standing on either side of him while holding their dogs and he shouts:

“Okay, y’all need to get out now. Everybody get out. Mom, they can see you. They’re saying, ‘Hi Mariah, I love you.’ Oh my god.”

HA! The All I Want for Christmas Is You singer responds by saying, “Hi you guys, I love you too” as a multiple viewers chime in to greet her as “Ms. Carey.” Absolutely mortified and hiding his face in his hand, Moroccan asks her, “Please get out. Please.” She asks, “Now?” and he barks back:

“Yes, PLEASE.”

They then exchange “I love yous” before he once again pleads for his mom and sister to “get out of my room!” LOLz! You can watch the full clip (below):

SO hilarious! And every parent’s struggle!

