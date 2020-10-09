Mariah Carey Reveals Her Son Was Bullied ‘By A White Supremacist’!

Mariah Carey is continuing to dish on the good, the bad, and the ugly of her life.

In her newly released memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the star wrote in detail about experiencing racism as a child, something she’s now had to witness again through the eyes of her two children, Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon.

During Thursday’s remote episode of Watch What Happens Live, the songstress, who has a Black father and white mother, described the horrifying reality her 9-year-old son has had to face during these times.

Related: Mariah Carey Shades Jennifer Lopez AGAIN In ‘All-Important’ New Memoir!

Carey explained to Andy Cohen:

“Rocky just got bullied the other day by a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend. It’s like, insane. So, this is the world we live in.”

Just horrible.

The Grammy winner stated she has been reading excerpts from her book to her twins in the hopes that it will enlighten them about the world around them. Because of the current Black Lives Matter movement, Mariah feels it was “so timely” to have these discussions together:

“I’m reading chapters to them that are helping to illustrate my encounters with racism, and how they can then have a greater understanding, and ultimately a greater reservoir with which to deal with the situation itself.”

Carey has unfortunately dealt with her own difficult experiences in the past, noting racism and prejudice has “been a struggle for me since I was aware that there was such a thing as race.” In one encounter, she was “traumatized” as a young girl by teachers in school who insisted she was using the wrong color crayon while drawing her father. Another time, the Always Be My Baby singer recalled her friend “burst into tears” after meeting her dad.

She dished to the host:

“And the only reason I was aware so early on is that it became a subject of humiliation for me, as a child.”

In another “traumatic moment” in particular, she had a run-in with a group of girls who she thought were her friends, but instead bullied her in a painful way. The 50-year-old allowed her daughter Monroe to hear that chapter of the book, and was shocked by her reaction:

“I let her hear that. And it was really sweet, she goes, ‘Mommy, those girls, they feel so bad now. I bet they wish they could be your friend.'”

Forgiveness goes a long way, we just hope our kids live in a better world than the one we grew up in.

Watch more from Andy and Mariah (below):

[Image via Mariah Carey/Instagram.]