Sister, Sister Star Marques Houston & His Teenage Bride Miya Dickey Tie The Knot!

Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. Marques Houston!

The Sister, Sister alum and his 19-year-old fiancée Miya Dickey are now officially man and wife! According to Us Weekly, the controversial couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on Monday, August 24, months after making headlines over their 20-year age gap.

The two exchanged vows at Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California, and reportedly kept their guest list small and coronavirus-friendly amid the ongoing pandemic. Attendees included Houston’s Immature bandmates, Jerome Jones and Kelton Kessee, and recording artist MAJOR, who made a surprise appearance to sing Dickey’s favorite song, Why I Love You. It’s unclear if their family members joined in the festivities at some point, as the outlet noted they wed with only an officiant present.

For their intimate ceremony, the 39-year-old singer wore a black Shaker tuxedo while his new bride rocked a stunning Jomo Patterson gown with beautiful lace detailing, looking so happily in love strutting down the aisle together in the gorgeous shots (HERE). Despite getting trolled on social media when their engagement news was shared back in June, it appears the couple did not let the naysayers stop their romance from flourishing!

As we reported, the former sitcom actor defended his relationship with Miya, who he says he met at a Jehovah’s Witness convention back in 2018. The pair bonded over their shared faith and as it turns out, they share another personal and professional connection to one another: Dickey has long been close friends with the daughter of Chris Stokes, a longtime music producer and talent management exec who has worked with Houston for much his career.

Back in June, Marques spoke out on his Instagram account, addressing followers’ concerns over the nature of how the couple met and specifically shutting down claims they starting dating when his new wife was still underage. He wrote, in part:

“With all that’s going on in the world, my love life shouldn’t be a topic. But since it is let me just give y’all the facts so you don’t have to ‘allegedly’ believe or create rumors. After reading the Blog that was published about my fiancé and I, I felt with this situation I needed to speak because this is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife and my life. I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend. Never before then, did I even know she existed. The fact that she was listed on one of our films was a misprint or someone being messy. Anyone can post on IMDB … Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovahs blessing ?”

Late last month before they took a trip down to the altar, Dickey also enjoyed a surprise quarantine bridal shower on July 25, which friends joined virtually and sent her gifts. We can definitely see the happily unbothered vibes in this shot (below)!

Congrats again to the newlyweds! If they could survive the controversy that plagued their engagement, here’s to hoping they can get through anything else life throws at them together over the years to come.

[Image via Miya Houston/Instagram]