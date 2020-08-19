Ashley Benson Ignites G-Eazy Engagement Rumors After Being Spotted With Ring On THAT Finger!

Is Ashley Benson ready to take the next step with G-Eazy?!

After dating for just a few months, rumors are swirling that the relatively new couple is already ENGAGED!

On Tuesday, the Pretty Little Liars alum was photographed grabbing healthy treats at Kreation in Los Angeles rocking an all-black outfit and matching mask, plus a huge ROCK on her ring finger! Later that same day, she was seen with the Good Life rapper at Ralph’s picking up groceries, still with the ring on display.

Granted, this could just be an ordinary piece of jewelry and not a sign of engagement, but fans quickly speculated it could be something more… especially because everything seems to move fast in Hollywood! See the photos HERE and HERE to decide for yourself.

Neither half of the potentially engaged duo have commented on their blossoming romance, which all started in quarantine after Ash’s split from longtime GF Cara Delevingne, but Benson’s sister, Shaylene Benson, was happy to spill some deets on the pair back in May. She captioned an Instagram Story selfie at the time:

“Morning thought: people can be so mean on social media it’s really disappointing. Especially when they know nothing about you, the situation, or what you may be going through. My heart breaks for you sis. Ugh.”

Obviously, it wasn’t long before fans got a hold of this info, prompting Shaylene to assure her words wouldn’t be “taken out of context.”

“Sometimes relationships end and speaking from experience, it’s not necessarily your fault. Maybe it’s no ones [sic] fault! Maybe it’s what the other person wanted and felt in their heart was the right thing to do for them. So at the end of the day, it was their choice not yours to end the relationship. I’m not a professional love doctor but maybe it’s good to allow yourself the opportunity to let go since it’s out of your control and move forward whatever that looks like for you…To heal.”

She also went on to seemingly reference that her sis and the rapper formed their connection over music:

“And it’s okay if you decide to heal through music and collaborate with other artists. And if a spark happens. It’s not a crime when you’re single. I mean a lot of people meet through working together and if there is a connection, great! Do what you want. It’s no ones [sic] business.”

If congratulations are in order… yay!! If not… nice bling, Ashley!!

