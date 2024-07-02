Married At First Sight Star Dies In Police Custody

A star from the first season of Married At First Sight New Zealand has died while awaiting trial.

On Monday (Tuesday New Zealand time), Andrew Jury was reported dead at Mt. Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland. His father Roy Jury broke the news to The New Zealand Herald and revealed that police rushed to try and save his son’s life to no avail. His cause of death is unclear at the moment.

The former reality TV star was arrested back in early April on assault charges, according to his dad. Apparently prison life wasn’t going too well for him as he was said to be “struggling” behind bars, which made his father concerned for his mental health. Just HOURS before he was set to have his hearing on the charges is when the 33-year-old was declared dead, which leaves so many unanswered questions…

Andrew was featured as a groom on the first ever season of the NZ version of the popular reality show, being introduced as “Party Boy”. He matched with Vicky Gleeson-Stokes on the show but their relationship didn’t even make it to the season finale. After the season ended, the then-26-year-old called out the production of the show for their practices.

Hopefully Andrew’s family gets the answers they’re looking for soon.

R.I.P.

[Image via Married At First Sight NZ/Instagram]