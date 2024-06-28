Street Outlaws Star Lizzy Musi Dead At 33 After Heartbreaking Cancer Battle

So tragically young!

We’re sad to hear today of the passing of Lizzy Musi. The Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star had been battling Stage 4 cancer for over a year, so we supposed this sad news was inevitable. But it still hits hard. Just 33 years old…

The street racer shared the heartbreaking news of her diagnosis in April 2023, and by that time the news was already dire. She wrote on her Instagram:

“Hey Everyone, I haven’t been able to have much time to post due to an unexpected life change. A few days ago I have been Diagnosed with Triple Negative Stage 4 Breast Cancer that has moved to my lymph nodes to my liver.”

Oof. That’s really rough. She stayed positive throughout the treatment, sharing updates with her fans.

Sadly, the announcement came late Thursday night that she had succumbed to the illness. Her father, street racing champ Pat Musi, broke the news on Facebook, writing:

“Surrounded by her Family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25pm tonight. Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle. At this time, the family would like to have time to process, grief [sic] and make arrangements in peace. We will give an update as soon as we have information to share.”

Awful. At the time of her passing, Lizzy was in a relationship with Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of racing legend Dale Earnhardt.

Sending love to Pat, Jeffrey, all the fans, and everyone else whose lives Lizzy graced. R.I.P.

[Image via Lizzy Musi/Instagram.]