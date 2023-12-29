Martha Stewart Drops Jaws With HOT Bedtime Mirror Selfie!

The queen of thirst traps is at it again!

Martha Stewart took to Instagram Friday to share a bathroom mirror selfie — and there is no denying she looked hot AF! In the snapshot, the 82-year-old television personality showed off her just-got-out-of-bed vibes, going make-up-free and sporting a plunging silver linen nightgown with white lace trim. She paired the ‘fit with a matching robe. Martha wrote in the caption alongside the pic:

“After an eight hour plane trip from westchester to palm beach- horrible by the way – we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe). I didn’t look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed- it must be the $$$$$outfit!!”

Prepare for your jaws to drop, Perezcious readers! Check out the picture (below):

Yes, gurl!!!

And this is after hopping straight into bed following an eight-hour flight? Damn. We wish we will look as good as Martha at 82! Fans were, of course, obsessed with her latest “thirst trap!” See the reactions (below):

“Not Martha with a thirst trap picture!?! She looks good though!!! Go girl.””We were due for a thirst trap and the people have been waiting!” “I love a thirst trap pic from Martha!!! It always gives!” “Umm, why don’t I look as good when I wake up?!” “Thrist Trap Martha is my favorite Martha”

Same! LOLz!

What are your reactions? Drop ’em in the comments below.

[Image via Martha Stewart/Instagram, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]