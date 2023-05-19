Martha Stewart Admits This ONE Cosmetic Procedure After Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Martha Stewart really looks THAT good.

After the homemaker showed the world how amazing she looks at 81 as one of the 2023 cover models for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition — the oldest in HISTORY — she’s opening up about how she’s maintained her gorgeous glow for all these years.

In an interview with Variety Tuesday, the businesswoman reflected on the smokin’ hot pics sharing there was minimal retouching:

“They’re very good. There are only a few naysayers saying, ‘The pictures are over-retouched.’ But they’re not. They are incredibly accurate pictures. I was really pleased that there was not much airbrushing.”

Damn! You tell ‘em, queen!

As for those who attributed her good looks to plastic surgery, she has a message for them:

“Well, it’s not true. I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever.”

The Snoop & Martha’s Potluck Dinner Party star shared that in lieu of going under the knife, she sticks to a strict, and very healthy regimen:

“I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day.”

That’s really what we should all be doing! OK, Martha! We’re sold!

However, she did admit to one little cosmetic procedure she’ll occasionally treat herself to:

“Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox. It’s a weird thing for me. I really and truly don’t do a lot.”

Hey, whatever she’s doing seems to be working, because you simply can’t deny how fab she looks! But she’s also not afraid to put in the physical work, too. She shared elsewhere in the interview that in order to prepare for the iconic shoot, she increased her pilates routine to three times a week, tightened up her diet, and said sayonara to alcohol for two months prior to posing for the brand. She added:

“I had my regular facials but maybe more frequently and I also got a spray tan. And I’m not a hairy person, but I got a complete body wax.”

It all paid off miraculously!

Martha Stewart is continuing to make her mark — this time on the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue!https://t.co/WqY9v7EwQR — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 15, 2023

As for if we’ll ever see a full-blown Martha calendar, the Emmy winner teased:

“Well, I am sending one to a friend who asked for it. So I am making one for fun.”

Scandalous! LOLz!

What are YOUR thoughts on Martha’s beauty secrets, Perezcious readers? Share in the comments down below!

