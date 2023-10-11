Legendary Gymnast Mary Lou Retton ‘Fighting For Her Life’ Due To 'Rare Form Of Pneumonia'

Oh no!!! Legendary gymnast Mary Lou Retton is going through a huge health struggle right now.

According to her daughter McKenna Kelley on Instagram Stories Tuesday, the 55-year-old Olympic gold medalist has been in the intensive care unit for more than a week as she is suffering from “a very rare form of pneumonia” and “fighting for her life.” She noted that her mom “is not able to breathe on her own.” So, so awful to hear!

Related: Tori Kelly Gives Health Update After ‘Crazy’ Hospital Stay!

McKenna has since set up a SpotFund account in order to raise money for Mary’s medical costs, revealing that the former athlete is uninsured. She wrote in the caption for the fundraiser:

“Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured. We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!”

As you may know, Mary is a huge star in the gymnastics world. In fact, she made history by becoming the first American woman to win the gold medal in the individual all-around competition during the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. She won four other medals at the games that same year.

We’re keeping Mary and her family in our thoughts during this difficult time. Here’s hoping she gets better soon!

[Image via Olympics/YouTube, Access Hollywood/YouTube]