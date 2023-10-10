Tori Kelly Gives Health Update After ‘Crazy’ Hospital Stay!

Tori Kelly is opening up about her scary stay in the hospital.

During a Monday appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the 30-year-old got candid about her terrifying health scare over summer, which left her in the hospital for days. She told the host, “It’s been a crazy few months, a crazy year,” before Jennifer pointed out the elephant in the room:

“You were in the hospital this past summer, you scared us girl.”

Tori remembered:

“That was a scary few days. I actually ended up collapsing one night, and they found out that I had blood clots. And it was really crazy and scary and my family was definitely there for me, but I was like — I had a peace throughout most of it.”

She continued:

“But I was just kind of confused and wondering what was going on, and I thankfully had some amazing doctors who were able to just, like, take care of everything and get me healthy, and it seems, you know, like it’s a manageable thing now. I feel amazing now. They’re still monitoring me and everything like that, but I feel great, I’m back to singing. I feel really good, I’m really grateful.”

We’re so glad she’s back on her feet! What a scary health complication, and at such a young age. We’re just glad she had her family and her husband by her side every step of the way.

As you may remember, the Paper Hearts singer had her self titled EP, Tori, scheduled to release while she was in the hospital. At the time, she opted to move forward with it rather than pushing it back. She told Jennifer:

“I had my music scheduled to come out that same week. It was already scheduled and I kind of had the option, like, ‘Okay do I want to push it back even more?’ And I decided I’m still going to put out this music even though I can’t promote it the way I usually would.”

However, since she feels the music is “happy and fun,” she wanted to share it with fans ASAP — and as she began to feel better, even got to “go on tour.” The Cut singer even teased “there’s still more coming.”

Wow!

Who knows, maybe even some of the positive responses gave her the strength to continue healing! We’re just glad she’s stable now — and can’t wait to hear what else she’s been cookin’ up! Watch her full interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Fox/YouTube]