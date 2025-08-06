Got A Tip?

The Walking Dead Actress Dies At Just 33 After Cancer Battle

The Walking Dead family has tragically lost a member.

It’s with heavy hearts we report Kelley Mack, who memorably played Addy in season 9 of the AMC horror series, has died at just 33 years old. Her family announced she passed on August 2 in a statement shared on her official Instagram account:

“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go. Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present. Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelley Mack (@itskelleymack)

So incredibly sad. In a more detailed announcement on CaringBridge, the family revealed Kelley died in Cincinnati “after battling glioma of the central nervous system,” a type of brain cancer that originates in the glial cells of the central nervous system.

How awful. She was SO young.

Our hearts are with Kelly’s loved ones as they navigate this impossible time. Rest in peace.

[Images via AMC/Netflix & MEGA/WENN]

Aug 06, 2025 12:00pm PDT

