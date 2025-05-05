Matchmaker Says Khloé Kardashian Should Date THIS Celebrity! Do You Agree?

Do we have Khloé Kardashian’s next man figured out??

The Good American founder has had a rough go at love. From heartbreak with Lamar Odom to heartbreak with Tristan Thompson… She seemed to just trade out one toxic NBA player for another! That’s why on the Call Her Daddy podcast last month, she swore off any future (serious) relationships with another basketball player. So the question is, who WILL be the lucky guy to finally break Khloé’s dry spell? Well, celebrity matchmaker Susan Trombetti has an idea… And he’s definitely a bold choice!

Over the weekend, Trombetti spoke to DailyMail.com about what she believes The Kardashians star needs in her next partner:

“He would be someone that loves her, is kind to her and her children, fits in with her lifestyle and family, and is emotionally available and commits to her. They need to be family oriented. It shouldn’t be someone that is looking for fame, or wants to compete with her celebrity.”

So, who does she have in mind? Drumroll please…

ZAC EFRON.

Whoa, right?? Unexpected! But hear her out… She told the outlet:

“He has no scandalous past, appears grounded and very private, he is kind, he’s famous and handles it well. He’s handsome, loyal and drama free.”

The matchmaker added:

“He’s a hottie… as a matchmaker, I say they could make a good match!”

Well, they do both LOVE fitness! We’re not sure about a relationship thought!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram & Paramount Pictures/YouTube]