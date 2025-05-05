The REAL Reason Jordon Hudson Is Dating Bill Belichick??

What’s up with Bill Belichick‘s romance with much younger Jordon Hudson, you ask? That’s the question — and frankly, worry — on everyone’s mind these days!

Despite reports that Bill’s family is furious over the romance amid concerns the 24-year-old is only with the iconic former Patriots coach for his money and fame, that’s not what an Us Weekly insider thinks is happening! On Friday, an insider hit back at any suggestion the ex-cheerleader has bad intentions — arguing there’s only ONE reason she’s with the older guy! She simply got tired of dating people her own age! …Really??

The confidant explained that Jordon was done with “immature” younger men and started to prefer the treatment of “older gentlemen,” the source spilled:

“Jordon dated people her own age and didn’t like the way she was treated.”

They added:

“Boys her age can be pigs … I can understand she wants to be treated more than just a sexual relationship and to have a connection.”

But here’s the thing — it wasn’t Bill who changed her mind about what aged guy she likes best. Dating older men — and we mean much older men — has been her thing for a while. Prior to the NFL star, she dated 65-year-old businessman Joshua L. Zuckerman, who gushed about their genuine connection when speaking to TMZ Sports back in June, saying of the relationship:

“I’m a former business owner in the healthcare field — we regularly discuss business and shared interest in psychology, philosophy and most important, our love of nature.”

Aside from his age, Josh also has a striking resemblance to Bill, so… Jordon has a type! LOLz!

In a statement defending his ex against negativity surrounding her new romance at the time, Josh called her a “good friend” and “wise beyond her years.” Wise enough to date an older man just for the money?? Because, let’s be honest, even if she was fed up with her age group, she didn’t have to skip to 70-year-olds! She could’ve dated someone in their 30s or 40s, right? Well, Us‘ source doesn’t think there’s any cause for concern:

“I don’t believe that to be the case.”

Why not? The insider noted Jordon “already had money and was living a happy and comfortable life before Bill.” Her net worth is believed to be between $1 million and $2 million, per the source, thanks to her modeling career and her $8 million real estate portfolio. The source pointed out:

“She has apartments in Massachusetts. She made her own money.”

Still, she’s certainly made the best of her time with Bill financially… She’s not messing around when it comes to squeezing into his business deals! Just saying!

While Jordon’s family was initially “shocked” to find out she was dating the football pro, “all that matters” to them is that she’s happy, the source shared. She remains close with her two sisters, two brothers, and divorced parents, Lee and Heath. Despite controversy stemming from his disastrous CBS interview, Bill has defended his partner, so there doesn’t seem to be any questioning the romance.

Thoughts?? Let us know (below)!

