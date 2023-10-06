Republican Senator Says Matt Gaetz Shows Everyone In Congress Videos Of Women He Sleeps With

We guess Gaetz-Gate isn’t over after all??

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz seemed to be in serious hot water several months ago due to accusations of drug-fueled parties with young girls — and apparently payments under his actual name on Venmo! Seeing as one girl he brought across state lines was only 17 years old, there was even talk of sex trafficking charges. And his pal DID go to prison over all this. You can read about that insanity HERE.

But then it all kind of… fizzled. Gaetz followed his hero Donald Trump‘s lead and denied everything, calling it a political witch hunt. The heat died down, and he got married. Because he’s a Republican, no one in his party held him to account. And that was that.

But now he’s not getting the same level of wagon-circling. In case you don’t follow much political news, Gaetz led the charge to oust Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. Now the position is technically vacant, a chaotic precedent as Congress attempts to avert a government shutdown. And plenty of Republicans are furious — some because they actually liked McCarthy, others simply because they don’t like the chaos being sowed in their own ranks.

One such GOP member is Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin. And he’s hitting back at Gaetz using the most vulnerable moment in his political career — that sex scandal. In a wild interview with CNN, Mullin reminded everyone of Gaetz’s accusations — and implied Republicans assumed it was true based on what he told them!

“This is a guy the media didn’t give the time of day to after he was accused of sleeping with an underage girl. There’s a reason why no one in the conference came and defended him — because we had all seen the videos he was showing on the House floor that all of us had walked away, of the girls he had slept with.”

Yowza. This isn’t actually even the first time we’ve heard he did this. But Mullin said more about his colleague:

“He bragged about how he would crush E.D. medicine and chase it with energy drinks so he could go all night. This is obviously before he got married.”

So classy…

A Republican senator just called out Matt Gaetz for allegedly sleeping with a minor and says he would brag about “crushing erectile dysfunction medicine and chase it with energy drinks so he could go all night.” (@acyn) pic.twitter.com/xeq7PtGrLH — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) October 5, 2023

In a statement to CNN, Gaetz defended himself, saying:

“I don’t think Markwayne Mullin and I have said 20 words to each other on the House floor. This is a lie from someone who doesn’t know me and who is coping with the death of the political career of his friend Kevin. Thoughts and prayers.”

Do you have to say 20 words to someone for them to hear you openly bragging about your sexual conquests, be they legal or not?

Anyway, Mullin isn’t the only Republican speaking out against Gaetz’s character. Mike Pence‘s chief of staff Marc Short said on Wednesday he figured Gaetz came to Washington “for the teenage interns on Capitol Hill” rather than to be a “fiscal crusader.” Damn.

This guy has one hell of a rep for Rep. Will it matter in the end? This is the party of Trump and Santos. The only crime you can really commit, apparently, is turning on your own party. Just ask Madison Cawthorn.

