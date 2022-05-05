Is Leak Of Nude GOP Rep Madison Cawthorn 'Humping' Another Guy Revenge For Revealing Washington Orgies?!

He was one of the Republican Party’s rising stars. But over the past month Madison Cawthorn has found himself the victim of leak after leak as someone probes his personal life for dirt to kill his political career. But who??

In case you don’t follow politics — or just not dirty politics — there have been multiple dashcam videos showing the North Carolina Representative’s many traffic stops, including one in which a woman gets out of the passenger seat and can be seen adjusting her dress. Then there were the photos in which he was wearing women’s lingerie at a party. (He responded to that leak by saying it was part of a game.)

Related: Jeffrey Epstein Visited The White House At Least 17 TIMES When Bill Clinton Was President

Most recently is a video in which a nude Cawthorn climbs on top of a male friend in an adjacent bed in what looks like a hotel room and humps his head while making animal noises. We have watched the video and want to make clear this is NOT as sexy as it sounds. It’s more like just some frat bros messing around.

The congressman essentially said as much in his response to the latest leak, tweeting on Wednesday:

“A new hit against me just dropped. Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking. That’s it. I’m NOT backing down. I told you there would be a drip drip campaign. Blackmail won’t win. We will.”

A new hit against me just dropped. Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking. That’s it. I’m NOT backing down. I told you there would be a drip drip campaign. Blackmail won't win. We will. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 4, 2022

If we’re being honest, none of the behavior in these videos is concerning for us. If a man wants to wear women’s underwear, get raunchy and nude with a male friend, that’s his prerogative and more power to him if it makes him happy. Frankly we’re only offended by his policy positions. No, these videos seem targeted not to hurt his standing with liberals but with the kind of hardcore conservatives that support him. They’re the gay panic party where anything LGBT is seen as monstrous after all.

That’s just one reason many have come to the conclusion these leaks are not coming from across the aisle but from inside the house!

Claiming credit for the latest video is an unaffiliated political action committee called American Muckrakers, who put it up on a website under the banner “Fire Madison Cawthorn.” In fact that seems to be the PAC’s only goal.

So why does everyone assume this is coming from his fellow Republicans? Two big reasons. First, the next vote coming for the congressman isn’t November 2022 — it’s this month, when he’s running against GOP rivals for his seat in the primary.

The second, much more salacious reason is what happened just before all this started. Back in March, Cawthorn was a guest on the Warrior Poet Society podcast where he got way too real for some of his colleagues. He opened up about his surprise at getting invited “to an orgy” by a member of congress and watching leaders do cocaine in front of him:

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington … being kind of a young guy in Washington, where the average age is probably 60 or 70 — [you] look at all these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life, I’ve always paid attention to politics. … Then all of a sudden you get invited — ‘We’re going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come.’ … What did you just ask me to come to? And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy. … Some of the people leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country, and then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine right in front of you. And it’s like, this is wild.”

Wow, right?

Besides the fact he said people leading “the movement,” something tells us it wasn’t his adversaries in the Democratic Party inviting him to “a sexual get-together” after being offended by his weirdly anti-Ukraine comments. The other tell is, of course, the reaction to the comments. Members of the GOP immediately circled the wagons in full denial mode, with Rep Dusty Johnson assuring “what he’s saying can’t possibly be true.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy even officially rebuked him. After a closed-door meeting with the 26-year-old, the story became that “the left” and “the media” were twisting his words. But come on! He said what he said.

We can’t blame Republicans for panicking. The last time one of their high-profile members of Congress was associated with sex parties, it wasn’t 100% consenting adults. We are of course talking about the parties witnesses described in which Rep. Matt Gaetz and a “who’s who of local Republican officials” were doing cocaine and having sex with young girls — one of whom was reportedly underage and paid through Venmo.

If these are the types of sex parties Cawthorn was getting real about, it’s not surprising that his fellow Republicans might be doing everything they can to shut him out of Congress this time around.

[Image via NPR/Warner Bros/YouTube.]