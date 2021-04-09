OMG! Matt Gaetz Apparently Caught Funding S*x Trafficking Using VENMO!

Oh man, where are all the QAnon people? The scandal is right here? It’s almost like these new conspiracy theory folks have an inverse relationship to evidence: the more proof there is of crime, the less they believe it.

Yes, sadly, with that in mind we wouldn’t be surprised if the folks who still think Democrats are running underage s*x trafficking rings out of pizzerias are going to defend Congressman Matt Gaetz harder than ever after this new revelation.

For those who haven’t followed the story, a small-time Florida politician named Joel Greenberg is facing 33 separate charges (so far) for everything from embezzlement to identity theft to s*x trafficking of a child. The investigation turned up the tax collector’s ties to the Republican Rep. — and Gaetz ended up also being investigated by the Justice Department for child s*x trafficking.

The potential crime (Gaetz has not yet been charged as of this writing) stems from the Trump lackey’s alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. See, if he gave an underage girl anything of value to cross state lines with him, that becomes trafficking. Since the scandal broke, Gaetz has vehemently denied ever having paid for s*x.

Now we have our biggest piece of evidence against him, because it appears he not only paid — he paid via Venmo. And the cash app leaves a trail of evidence you don’t need a team of FBI agents to follow. According to a bombshell report in The Daily Beast, in May 2018, Gaetz sent his pal Greenberg TWO late-night payments on the app, one for $400 and the other for $500. $900 total. The following morning, per the report, Greenberg then used Venmo again to pay three very young women different amounts of money — which together totaled exactly $900.

That would be a hell of a coincidence, but there’s even more evidence than that. As Venmo users know, you have to put something in the memo line describing what the payment is for. In one of the two payments’ memo fields, says DB, Gaetz wrote simply “Test” — but in the other he wrote “hit up ****.” That censored word is NOT a curse word but a nickname. The nickname of one of the three girls who Greenberg paid the next morning.

BTW, the memo lines in the payments to the three girls said “Tuition,” “School,” and “School.” All of the women were reportedly teenagers — one of the whom, says the outlet, had just turned 18 years old six months prior to the transaction. She has since started working in the porn industry.

What it looks like is Gaetz not only buddied up with the low-rent Florida version of Jeffrey Epstein, he confirmed it by paying on a cash app AND saying what it’s for! Not only that, until very recently — once this all came out — Gaetz’s list of Venmo transactions were all public!

According to the outlet’s reporting, Gaetz and Greenberg were also both connected to another woman Greenberg paid “with taxpayer funds using a government-issued credit card.” Wow.

On Thursday Greenberg’s lawyer indicated to the court during a hearing that he expects his client to take a plea deal — that means pleading guilty AND testifying against anyone else who committed crimes with him. That’s bad news for Matt. Unlike the former president he fought so hard to protect, there aren’t rules in the DOJ not to prosecute sitting Florida congressmen. Womp womp.

