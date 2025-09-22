Matthew McConaughey Has A Bedroom Tip He Swears Will Save Marriages! Do YOU Agree??

Matthew McConaughey has one key bedroom tip that keeps his marriage going alright, alright, alright!

The True Detective star has been married to Camila Alves for 13 years and together a lot longer than that. They even have three kids — Levi, 17, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12 — and through it all have managed to keep the magic alive. No small feat! As he prepares for the release of his new book Poems & Prayers, Matthew is sharing one of his biggest tips for all the married couples out there. And yes, it’s very much about the bedroom… but literally about the bedroom!

Speaking to Fox News about his book, he talked about the family’s sleeping arrangements when his kids were younger:

“We have kids, and we go to our friend’s house and he has one of these double king-size beds put together and all the kids sleep in the bed. The wife’s on one side with her side table and the husband’s on the other side and it’s great when you got all three kids, but all of a sudden the kids get too big. They’re out of the bed.”

But that bed? It was still pretty darn big, just with a lot of empty space for two people…

“I wake up one morning, I’m looking over there and Camilla’s like a football field away, man.”

LOLz!

This was a big problem! He couldn’t “snuggle up” to his wifey! The Interstellar star continued:

“Then you go to bed at night, like you want to snuggle up and, ‘Well, we’ve got to cover you up. Come about 12 feet and I’ll come 12 feet’. You’re like, ‘Man, this damn king-size bed is not good for the marriage. Get rid of that son of a bitch!’ So we got a queen size where we’re shoulder to shoulder. I’m telling you, it’s good for your marriage.”

A smaller bed that forces you to be closer to your spouse. Huh. That is an inneresting bedroom tip! We’re sure it’s the perfect thing… for some couples! Though maybe at the height of a heat wave you’ll change your minds! LOLz!

Thoughts on this tip, Perezcious readers? Would it be better for YOU? Or do you value your extra space when it comes time to get some shut-eye? Let us know in the comments (below)!

