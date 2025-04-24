The Key To A Happy Marriage For Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton? She Says It's Having 'A Third Party'...

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been married for nearly four years, and what she suggested as the key to their success so far may shock some… unless you’ve been paying close attention to her content lately!

In a video of her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in November but posted to YouTube on Wednesday, the singer answered some rapid-fire questions for host Drew Barrymore, who asked about the best piece of advice she ever received about love. What is it? Gwen said:

“Best advice would probably be: Make sure you have a third party.”

No, she is not talking about bringing in another person to spice things up in the bedroom or to date someone else! They seemingly don’t have an open relationship like that, as far as we know! What she actually meant was a higher power! As the Hollaback Girl singer answered the question, she pointed one finger to the sky — referring to God. Watch the clip (below):

Her response doesn’t surprise us! Gwen has been open about how much faith has played into her marriage with Blake. In fact, she once told The Guardian that meeting the country music singer felt like divine intervention:

“Meeting my husband [country singer Blake Shelton] felt like a second chance at life, because when my family fell apart, it was a catastrophe. How do you pick yourself up from that? But God put this other person there to love me.”

Oh, and let us not forget that many believe Gwen is full-on MAGA these days. So, our jaws are not on the floor that this is the best tip she ever received! Not that being Catholic means a person is automatically MAGA… in fact, many Catholics are actively anti-MAGA (like the late Pope, for example). But people think Gwen might be in part because she retweeted super MAGA Fox News host Carlson Tucker (though people have also argued she was just retweeting it because her friend was a guest, but we mean, if your friend is okay with going on Carlson Tucker, that says something, don’t ya think? Like that maybe they’re fine collaborating with a man who pushes certain harmful talking points??). Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

