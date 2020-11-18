Matthew McConaughey & His Mom Get WAY Candid About Their Personal Issues On Red Table Talk!

Matthew McConaughey has a great relationship with his mom now — but as we know it wasn’t always that way!

On Tuesday’s Red Table Talk, the Fool’s Gold star and his mom Mary McConaughey virtually stop by the table to chat with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Jones about their relationship — particularly, the near decade where Matthew wasn’t speaking to her!

Recalling how his momma got a bit too caught up in his fame when his career took off, the Oscar winner explained:

“[My mom] and I had a rough patch about eight years after I got famous, but we healed that up back in 2004. As soon as I got famous after A Time to Kill, I started having my weekly Sunday call home to call my mother. Mother wasn’t answering the phone — a fan of my fame was answering the phone. I was trying to find my own balance with fame and stuff, and I would share things with her and, you know, to whatever amount of innocence it was — we can now completely laugh at it — but some of the things I would share might show up in the six o’clock news three days later.”

Yikes. Not good!

As it turned out, Mary’s tongue was wagging so much that Matthew had to ask her to stop. The 51-year-old continued:

“For instance, coming home at my beach house, I got a buddy that calls me saying, ‘Are you watching this? Put on Channel 4,’ or whatever it was, it was Hard Copy or whatever, and here is a camera going through our bedroom. Mom is leading the camera saying, ‘And here’s the bedroom where I caught him with Michelle… no big deal because she didn’t last. Over here’s the bathroom, of course I walked in on him in there and caught him doing you know what before.’ And I’m over here going, ‘Holy s**t, Mom!’ I call her up and of course she’s watching it too, so I pick up the phone and I hear the same show in the background. I go, ‘Mom!’ [and she says] ‘What are you talking about?’ I go, ‘What do you mean, what am I talking about? I’m watching the same damn thing you are. You got Hard Copy in my bedroom!’ She goes, ‘Oh that…I didn’t think you’d find out.'”

Oop!

For his own protection, McConaughey ended up keeping things from his mother for eight years. But he eventually got around to sharing things with Mary once his career was more stable.

The Texas native recalled:

“So there were years there that I would not share things with her because I was finding my own balance, building my own ship and I was like, ‘Look, Mom. Loose lips will sink ships. There are a lot of people that would like to know these things and it’s none of their business.’ I was not able to talk to her as my mom for about eight years and then I got my career stabilized enough. My boat was built well enough that I didn’t think she could sink it and then I just took the reins off and said, ‘Mom, hit that red carpet. Talk to all of them, tell them all the stories you want’ and she’s been great about it since.”

Good to hear!

Elsewhere in the interview, the pair discussed Mary’s tumultuous relationship with his late father, James, whom she married three times — and divorced twice. According to Mary, James loved her to death — perhaps a bit too literally.

She said of his death:

“You know how he died, don’t you? My husband died making love to me. And I remember saying when he fell back, I said, ‘What’s the matter, big boy? I wear you out?’ And he’s [giving] no response, no response and I’m thinking, ‘Oh my god, something’s wrong.’ … I had no idea that it was too much. His heart just stopped, you know? We had a party for him, kind of a celebration of his life.”

OMG, momma, TMI again!

Ch-ch-check out the full episode (below) for more.

