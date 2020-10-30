Sexual Tension Between Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston? Matthew McConaughey Gives His Thoughts!

Matthew McConaughey is an author now, so he knows a good story when he sees one. And what better story is there than the Ballad of Brad and Jen?

The Interstellar star has been on the promo circuit for his new memoir Greenlights, and he’s been dropping all sorts of bombshells. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, he found himself in the hot seat about two of his recent co-stars.

A fan asked whether the actor could feel the sexual tension between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston during a recent table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High that they participated in with a handful of other A-listers. McConaughey chuckled at the question, joking:

“Could I feel the heat through the screen of Brad? So palpable. Yeah, yeah, it was so palpable.”

He then clarified:

“Yeah, no. I noticed that after, that a lot of the topics were about that, or about them. No, I actually didn’t notice anything through the screen, but that made for a good topic the next day.”

The formerly married couple shared a steamy scene where Brad’s character (hilariously also named Brad) imagined Jen’s character Linda coming on to him (“Hi Brad… I think you’re so sexy”). They had to guess the Internet would have a LOT to say about this particular reunion, but a source told Us Weekly they still “both enjoyed themselves.” The insider shared:

“It used to bug them how everyone pulls for them to get back together, but now they laugh it off. The truth is they have each other’s backs. They constantly bounce ideas off each other and share happy news when they have it. They have such a natural, easy energy together.”

Matthew weighed in on another Fast Times performance during WWHL: Shia LaBeouf’s. The Disney alum went very method for the part, going so far as to hotbox his car while playing stoner Jeff Spicoli. McConaughey said:

“Shia, who I’m a fan of as an actor quite a bit, yeah, he kind of outdid us all. His set was in the car — I didn’t see the final edited version. I’m pretty sure there was a lot of stuff cut out, because he was so in character that sometimes I’m not sure if he even knew where the script was when it was his line. Which was part of the genius of what he did.”

Well, we’ve come to expect honesty from McConaughey, so this definitely tracks. And we have to agree… a Brad and Jen reunion does always make for a good topic!

Ch-ch-check out his WWHL appearance (below):

