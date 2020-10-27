Matthew McConaughey Almost Quit Acting -- And You'll Never Guess What He Wanted To Do Instead!

It’s kind of crazy to think what could have happened to Matthew McConaughey had he not stuck with acting!

The A-list movie star is revisiting what might’ve been this week in a brand new interview with Oprah Winfrey, and his possible post-acting career choices are, ummmm, CRAZY!

The Oscar winner sat down with the world-famous host and interviewer for her newest episode of Apple TV+‘s The Oprah Conversation, where he opened up about a time when he’d been endlessly trying to transition from the sexy leading man (How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days, anyone?!) to more serious, dramatic roles.

During that tough transition, the 50-year-old star admitted he actually almost called it quits altogether — nearly pulling the plug on acting to move into a new career! Whoa! Could you even imagine?!

Getting really real with Oprah about the situation, McConaughey revealed his career options (below):

“I dabbled with thinking about other careers. I dabbled with thinking about being a high school football coach, I dabbled with being a symphony orchestra leader, I dabbled with being a wildlife guide, with being a school teacher. So I dabbled with those things. I was not going back.”

WOW!

Could you imagine Matthew McConaughey as your local high school football coach??

Ultimately, though, the talented actor realized his frustrating film career had been throwing up road blocks for a reason: there was a BIG reward on the other side if he only persevered.

The Mud star summed up why he ultimately didn’t leave acting, saying:

“But I was in. Just the same way I went to Australia for a year and stayed on a handshake, I was in. And I started to get that feeling that even though the harder this gets, this means there’s more reward on the other side. Stick with it, stay in it, don’t pull the parachute, McConaughey.”

No kidding!

Considering his career since that point — including high-profile work in True Detective and an Oscar nod for Dallas Buyers Club — it sure seems like he made the right decision to stick with film work, ya know?!

BTW, McConaughey has been very retrospective about his career of late, what with his new memoir and all. And it’s given us some great stories and interesting insights! Always fascinating to hear about what’s really going on behind the scenes!

Crazy to think what might have been had he walked away from all of it, though…

Perhaps there’s a lesson in this for all of us!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]