Kate Hudson Thinks Her How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Character Would Be ‘Miserable’ With Matthew McConaughey Today!

Where’s Andie Anderson? Kate Hudson has the answer!

More than 17 years later, the Fabletics founder is reflecting on where her character would be from the iconic rom com How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days — and whether Matthew McConaughey would still be by her side.

In a new sit-down with Elle, the 41-year-old explained:

“I’ve always thought about what Matthew and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together. It’s actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We’re probably miserable right now!”

Here’s why Hudson thinks so poorly about her character:

“But I think Andie Anderson is ambitious, and she was wanting to go places, and she was sort of stuck in this job. I loved what we created with that movie. And she found love that would support her ambitions. Andie would probably be running something at this point.”

See, that sounds good! Being a boss isn’t necessarily miserable… As you’ll recall, the 2000s were a golden era for Kate, who starred in Fool’s Gold, Almost Famous, Raising Helen, The Skeleton Key, and more in just a few years:

“It was a very different time of making movies. People like me and Matthew, I feel like we were the last class of actors that really experienced the old school Hollywood process of making movies. It was a special time. Like Matthew and I, we were together for four months on How to Lose a Guy, and then Fool’s Gold, it was a six-month shoot. We don’t really have any movies like that anymore, unless it’s a Marvel movie or something.”

Though she has appreciation for how her work in that era helped her get to where she is today, she doesn’t necessarily love watching it back:

“Oh my God. I can’t even listen to my voice! I have such a hard time. I’m one of those people that if someone is watching something I’m in, I’m like, ‘Turn it off!'”

However, the mom of three makes an exception for her kids, 16-year-old Ryder, 9-year-old Bingham, and 1-year-old Rani:

“There’s a couple of movies that are fun to watch with the kids. Watching Almost Famous with Ryder was so great. And then Skeleton Key. It’s fun to watch it through your kid’s eyes because they’re able to see these movies now.”

We wonder where her other movie characters would be in 2020… Maybe Penny Lane would have written a tell-all about her groupie days? Let us know your guesses (below) in the comments!

