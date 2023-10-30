Ione Skye Shares Heartbreaking Final Texts With Matthew Perry Days Before His Death

This is so bittersweet.

Ione Skye took to Instagram on Sunday to mourn the passing of her former co-star Matthew Perry. The duo starred together in the 1988 film A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon. It was the Friends alum’s film debut, and Ione left an impression on him.

Earlier this month, the 17 Again alum reached out to the River’s Edge star after hearing a song from her 1989 movie Say Anything. In a text exchange she posted screenshots of, the late 54-year-old wrote:

“Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating (I meditate now) and ‘In Your Eyes’ started playing. And I instantly thought of how beautiful you are”

So sweet!

She responded about an hour later saying, “Awe. I love that. Xo.” The Fools Rush In star then replied:

“Hope you are healthy and happy.”

The 53-year-old told him it was “good to hear from” him and noted that she “only [has] nice memories” with the actor. He agreed, adding:

“Me too. That one afternoon, I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were!”

She shared the messages alongside a throwback photo of them, adding in the caption:

“My last exchange a week ago. I’m very very sad. Loved this guy.”

We cannot imagine how difficult it must be to look back at those texts knowing what would happen days later. But what a gift, as well, to be able to share kind remarks with him before it was too late. A big reminder that you never know what life has in store, so make every second count! Take a look at their final conversation (below).

As we’ve covered, the actor was found dead after an apparent drowning in his jacuzzi on Saturday. An investigation is underway to determine what might have caused this awful situation.

We are sending all Perry’s family and friends so much love as they continue to grapple with his tragic loss.

[Image via Eugene Powers/FayesVision/WENN & Ione Skye/Instagram]